Nigeria very safe — Senator Sekibo

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Navy, Senator George Sekibo, has declared that Nigeria is very safe.

He spoke in Abuja Saturday night during the investiture ceremony for the Fellow membership of Girne American University Cyprus.

He was reacting to a comment made by the Regional Manager (West Africa) and Partnership Advisor of the institution, Praise Folaji, who said the chancellor of the institution, Serhat Akpinar, was absent because of the insecurity in Nigeria.

Folaji had cited the recent killing of United States Embassy staff in Anambra.

But Sekibo, who was one of the recipients of the Fellowship award, said: “Nigeria is very safe, that’s why all of us are here. Apart from few politicians who may have escorts or security, I believe 99% of the people here did not need anybody to escort them to this place.

“And there was no gunshot or issues of killings or kidnapping in Nigeria for the past couple of months. I say so because this is an international programme, and as a senator representing you (audience), it would be wrong for me to admit that Nigeria is not safe.

“Sometimes, events can happen anywhere. There’s no country in the world events do not happen. Nigeria is like other countries in the world. In America, even small children carry guns to kill themselves. I think we have not reached that level. So, Nigeria is very safe.”