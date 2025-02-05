Nigeria urged to increase domestic funding for malaria

Malaria Consortium, an international non-governmental organisation, has advised Nigeria increase domestic funding for malaria to effectively tackle the disease.

Professor Wilfred Mbacham, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Malaria Consortium, gave the advice on in Abuja while briefing newsmen on his visit to Nigeria .

He said doing so was important because most of the funding against the disease in the country so far comes from international donors and philanthropists.

Malaria Consortium (MC) has been implementing programmes in Nigeria since 2008, with government, stakeholders and the people, to address key health issues especially malaria. The programmes are implemented across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Mbacham said donors have been funding the organisation’s activities because of the credibility it has over time, as well as the remarkable successes recorded in malaria intervention in the country.

While saying that one third of the malaria burden in the world is in Nigeria, he said his visit is to see and provide support for the efforts of the Nigerian office of Malaria Consortium.

While saying that the lessons learnt in malaria can always be used for resolving other diseases, he commended Malaria Consortium’s Nigeria team for ensuring comprehensive and cost effective programmes that further addressed issues of equity, effectiveness and efficacy in how they were delivered and made impact.

Dr Kolawole Maxwell West and Central Africa Programme Director, said the organizations programmes which have been implemented in 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) include : the Seasonal Malaria Chemo prevention (SMC), the Global Fund Funded projects, sub-national tailoring, severe malaria, private sector market analysis, among others.