Nigeria to strengthen investment ties with Caribbean island

Nigeria is set to strengthen its investments ties in different areas of economy with St. Kitts and Nevis, an island country in the Caribbean.

The move was disclosed by Roslyn Hazelle, former Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency (SKIPA) at an event on Saturday to showcase investments and business opportunities in the Caribbean country.

Speaking to Journalists, Hazelle said the Carribean nation “Is English speaking with a population of about 52,000 and a literacy rate of about 90 per cent as well as an educated workforce.”

On the stability of the economy, she noted that “St. Kitts and Nevis have a legacy of a stable currency which is Caribbean dollar currency equivalent of 2 Carribian dollar and 7cents to US dollar.

“We also don’t pay personal income tax, rather we pay social security which is based on the level of your salary and the country also allows for dual citizenship.”

She also added that some of advantages in investing in the country is that “It offers a transparent and well regulated financial services and exemption from import duty,”

On the other hand, Barr. Nwachukwu Okafor, the Chief Executive Officer of Angel global, noted that the recent move is not targeted at taking investments outside Nigeria, rather, it promotes a symbiotic trade relationship.

“Infact there will be a summit coming up in March between Nigeria and St. Kitts and Nevis as well as other Carribean countries to showcase these investments drive.

“The investments opportunities are enormous and by holding a passport of the country, Nigerians will have access to over 150 countries of the world including UK, Canada and other European countries

“The investment amount starts from $250,000 by individuals who are willing to get the the passport of the country and invest in development agenda or donation,” he explained

Speaking on the forthcoming investment summit, Aisha Maina, CEO Acquarian Consult, explained that “The African Carribean Summit coming up in March 2025 is targeted at showcasing investments opportunities in Nigeria and Africa to the Carribean countries as well as also showcasing investments in the Carribean countries to Nigeria and Africa with focus on St. Kitts and Nevis.”