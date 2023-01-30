Nigeria to host maiden Africa Youth scrabble championship, President’s Cup

The Pan African Scrabble Association (PANASA), has announced its preparedness to host its maiden Africa Youth Scrabble Championship alongside the President’s Cup in Nigeria. The…

The Pan African Scrabble Association (PANASA), has announced its preparedness to host its maiden Africa Youth Scrabble Championship alongside the President’s Cup in Nigeria.

The PANASA’s President Adekoyejo Adegbesan who stated this yesterday in Lagos said that the championship billed to hold between the 24-28 of August in Lagos, Nigeria is open to all scrabble players in the world.

He stressed that over $ 31,000 dollars has been set aside as prize money for the resident’s Cup, adding that the prize money will be spread to the top 15 players.

“Special prizes will be given to the best placed player from a country that registers at least three participants. This Special prize is open to the following countries: Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroun, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Botswana, Zambia and South Africa,” he added.

Adegbesan said the top two female players at the end of the championship will get an additional prize money irrespective of their standing at the end of the event.

He said registration for the President’s Cup will commence 1st of March and closes on the 21st of July, stressing that any player who wants to hit the board will pay $50 as registration fee.

“25 games will be played during the preliminary rounds of the competition, 5 rounds of games will be played in the semi final while 5 rounds will be decided in the final. Collins Scrabble Words 2021 dictionary will be used at the event,” he said.