Nigeria to host international gaming conference

The federal government has approved enhancing the annual gaming conference of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) to international standards in an effort to broaden the nation’s economic horizons and increase wealth for Nigerians.

In a statement yesterday, Magnus Ekechukwu, Deputy Director, Public Affairs, NLRC, quoted the Director General of the Commission, Lanre Gbajabiamila, as saying this would help the conference draw in more foreign capital and other resources.

Gbajabiamila said the 2023 conference, with the theme, “Innovation and Disruptions: Core Strategies for Success”, is billed for October 31 and November 1.

The event, according to him, would include presentations, exhibitions, panel discussions, and a Gala Night where awards would be given to outstanding stakeholders and players in various categories.

