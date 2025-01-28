nigeria to host african women’s volleyball club championship in april

Nigeria is to welcome the African continent for the Women’s Volleyball Club Championship, with over 20 countries expected to compete for honors from April 1 to 14 in Abuja.

This was announced by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, during a courtesy visit to the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, in Abuja.

While seeking the commission’s support, Adeniyi expressed excitement about the event.

“I want to announce that Nigeria has been granted the rights to host the African Women’s Volleyball Interclub Competition. It will be held in Abuja from April 1 to 14, 2025,” he said. “We will be working with the Volleyball Federation and the Ministry of Sports to ensure we host to win. We seek the commission’s support to make this a successful event.”

Adeniyi also highlighted the Customs Service’s commitment to sports development, emphasizing the importance of fostering growth at all levels.

“The glory days of sports are returning to Nigeria. Customs is ready to help the commission develop sports organically. Sports is not just an alternative activity—it’s a daily business. As customs officers, being mentally and physically fit is essential for success. We will continue to sponsor our athletes to represent Nigeria at various national competitions,” he stated.

In response, Mallam Shehu Dikko affirmed the commission’s support and reiterated the government’s vision to build a thriving sports economy.

“Sports has been declared a national asset. Our mandate, as directed by the president, is to create a vibrant sports economy. Hosting competitions like this will help build our athletes and develop infrastructure. We are committed to supporting this event and planning for more competitions in the future,” Dikko said.