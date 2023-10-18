Nigeria to co-host 5th Edition of CMD Food Tour

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has announced Nigeria and 12 other countries to host the fifth edition of the CMD Food Tour.…

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has announced Nigeria and 12 other countries to host the fifth edition of the CMD Food Tour.

In a statement, the Organizing Committee Nigeria’s event would be in Abuja on 25th November 2023, to showcase indigenous culinary delights and tourism destination at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

Daily Trust reports that CMD Food Tour is an international foods and beverages exhibition and free sampling, open to the public.

The statement quoted the Managing Director of CMD, Mambo Cecile, that the remaining countries to host the event include; Cameroun, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Malaysia, Philippines, Burkina Faso, Trinidad & Tobago, Tunisia, Egypt, Botswana and Uganda.”

She stated that participation of more countries in the fifth edition indicated active partnership with NIHOTOUR in organizing the event has yielded impressive results with notable brands as sponsors including Wakanow, Air Cote d’Ivoire, Rwanda Air, Royal Air Maroc and Vava Furniture.

Confirming the increased number of participating countries, Nura Sani Kangiwa, the DG of NIHOTOUR, remarked that, “we are pleased that embassies and the diplomatic community in Nigeria are recently keying into tourism development events and opportunities holding in Nigeria.”

Kangiwa said as a training institute and tourism personnel capacity development parastatal of the Federal Government of Nigeria, its partnership with CMD Tourism and other stakeholders in the industry, aims to improve on the sector-specific knowledge and Nigeria’s capacity of hosting signature food festivals “that depicts our traditions, cultures, and diversity of our hospitality offerings.”

“The National Institute for Hospitality and tourism (NIHOTOUR) is renowned for its annual NIHOTOUR Gastronomy Festival, as well as her ‘NaijaFoods’ exhibitions around Nigeria and West Africa.”

“NIHOTOUR is established by an Act of Parliament to train, certify and register all professional in Nigeria’s travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors. It presently has 12 campuses across the country and provides hands-on training and upskilling programmes at basic, intermediate, and advanced levels.”

“The 5th edition of CMD Food Tour will showcase Nigerian and international foods and beverages, as well as exhibit tourism destination products of participating countries in the event. CMD Food Tours have traditionally been opportunities for local produce farmers and inbound tour operators to network and gain new food tourism business insights.”

