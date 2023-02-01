Nigeria to battle Morocco, South Africa, Zambia in U-17 AFCON

Nigeria’s national U-17 football team, Golden Eaglets, have been drawn to play Morocco, South Africa and Zambia in Group B of the 2023 Africa U-17…

Nigeria’s national U-17 football team, Golden Eaglets, have been drawn to play Morocco, South Africa and Zambia in Group B of the 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations.

The colourful ceremony was held at the Cercle National de l’Armée in Algiers on Wednesday.

Group A has host Algeria, Senegal, DR Congo and Somalia while Group C is made up of Cameroon, Mali, Burkina Faso and South Sudan.

The Golden Eaglets will play their Group B matches at the Chahid Hamlaoui Stadium, Constantine.

While the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers and the 1956 Stadium in Annaba will host matches in groups A and C respectively.

The fifteenth edition of the U-17 AFCON is scheduled for April 29 to May 19 in Algeria.

The Golden Eaglets qualified for the tournament after winning the U-17 WAFU B championship staged in Cote D’Ivoire in 2022.

They defeated Burkina Faso 2-1 in a thrilling final.

The Eaglets won the U17 AFCON in 2001 and 2007.

The top four teams from the 2023 U-17 AFCON will represent Africa at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup slated for Peru from Nov. 10 to Dec. 2.