Nigeria to accelerate action across sectors to achieve Paris Agreement goals

Nigeria has taken steps to ensure that it instrumentalises and accelerates action across sectors and society toward the reporting and realisation of the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The Permanent Secretary at the Federal ministry of Environment, Mahmud Kambari stated this at a workshop organised by Food and Agriculture (FAO) and Global Environment Facility- funded projects (GEF) on capacity building in Abuja recently.

He said Nigeria is a signatory to the Paris agreement and has shown efforts to raise climate ambition by developing policies and programmes that address the problems, forging catalytic partnerships and mobilising finance to deliver on its net-zero commitment by 2060 while ensuring economic development.

Kambari, who was represented by a director in the Ministry, Dr Ama Moses said the GEF funded project seeks to support Nigeria in meeting the enhanced transparency requirements defined in Article 13 of the Paris Agreement.

According to him, the transparency provisions of the Paris Agreement require developing countries to regularly monitor, analyse and report their national GHG emissions (by sources) and removals (sinks), provide information necessary to track progress towards achieving their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), and provide information related to climate change adaptation and mitigation among others.

“The objective of this project is to strengthen the institutional and technical capacity of Nigeria to respond to the transparency requirements of the Paris agreement.”

He said in doing this, the project will strengthen the capacity of institutions in the key GHG emissions sectors to manage Nigeria’s GHG inventory, measuring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) system, and tracking implementation of Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) in order to improve transparency over time.

“Having seen the strength of Nigeria’s hard work and technical expertise in the PPG stage, I am confident that we can lead the way once again on monitoring, analyzing and reporting our GHG emissions and sinks while tracking progress on achieving NDCs,” he said.