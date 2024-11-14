Nigeria through to 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria have qualified for the 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco with two games to spare.

The Super Eagles needed to avoid defeat against the Benin Republic in Abidjan on Thursday to secure a place at the continental championships next year.

However, the three-time AFCON winners sealed their spot at the 35th edition of the biennial African football tournament before taking to the pitch against the Cheetahs, thanks to Rwanda’s surprise defeat at home to Libya also on Thursday.

Rwanda, third in Group D behind Nigeria and Benin, stumbled to a 1-0 loss against Libya at the Stade Amahoro in Kigali.

This shock home loss means Rwanda now have five points from five matches and even if they beat the Super Eagles Monday in Uyo, they will not finish higher than the three-time African champions.

With only five points from their first five games, the Amavubi can no longer attain Nigeria’s tally of ten points even if the Super Eagles lose their last two matches.

Super Eagles, therefore, become the 11th nation to qualify for Morocco 2025.

Aside from the hosts Morocco, Burkina Faso, Algeria, DR Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Equatorial Guinea have booked their place at the 2025 AFCON.

Egypt, Cameroon, and Angola have also secured their qualification tickets before the final round of matches in the series.

The Super Eagles are the continent’s vice-champions after finishing second behind Cote d’Ivoire at the AFCON earlier this year.

The next edition of the tournament will be played between 21 December 2025 and 18 January 2026.