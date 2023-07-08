Nigeria takes over leadership of Africa insurance organisation

Nigeria will assume leadership of African insurance as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission, Olorundare Sunday Thomas, has been elected the president…

Nigeria will assume leadership of African insurance as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission, Olorundare Sunday Thomas, has been elected the president of the Organisation of African Insurance Supervisory Authorities (OAISA).

Thomas’ election alongside his vice-president, Issouf Traore of Cote D’Ivoire, was ratified at the general assembly of the body at Tunis, Tunisia.

The OAISA is an intergovernmental organisation eligible for the rights and privileges granted by the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and saddled with the objectives of promoting cooperation among African Insurance Supervisory Authorities to share experience in the effective supervision of the insurance industry in Africa as well as the development of Insurance Markets for the benefits and protection of policyholders.

The newly-elected officials of the organisation shall serve the continent for a period of two years in the first instance and renewable once, a statement from NAICOM Friday said.

It added that Thomas was the pioneer chairman of the West Africa Insurance Supervisors Association (WAISA).

