Nigeria stripped off Women’s Relay Commonwealth gold over doping violations

Nigeria’s name has been etched further in the history books albeit on a negative note after the African giants were stripped off the gold medal won in the Women’s Relay during the Birmingham Commonwealth Games last year.

Recall that the quartet of Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma & Grace Nwokocha finished 42.10s to run a Personal Best and clinch Gold.

However, Nwokocha was suspended for testing positive for a banned substance.

Nwokocha infamously dipped to the line to beat the hosts England on the anchor leg to put her team top of the podium.

Nwokocha faces 4-year ban if found guilty of doping

Commonwealth gold winner, Nwokocha, suspended for doping

The 21-year-old tested positive for ostarine and ligandrol, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

Following conclusion of investigations, the England women’s 4x100m relay team is set to be upgraded from silver to gold medallists following confirmation that original winners Nigeria have been disqualified due to an Anti-Doping Rule Violation.

Team England’s relay squad featuring Asha Philip, Ashleigh Nelson, Bianca Williams, Daryll Neita, and Imani-Lara Lansiquot crossed the line in 42.41, eclipsing the previous fastest time set in England colours (42.46) at the Commonwealth Games.

This means Team England retain their women’s 4x100m relay title, having won the event four years ago in Gold Coast where Asha Philip and Bianca Williams were also part of that squad.

