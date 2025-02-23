Nigeria Still in Search of Great Leaders – Sheikh Gumi

Renowned Islamic scholar, Shaikh Ahmad Mahmoud Gumi, has said Nigeria is still in search of great leaders to move the country forward.

According to him, such leaders are those who prioritize the welfare of citizens over personal wealth accumulation.

The cleric made the remarks during an award presentation organized by the Sultan Bello Primary School Old Pupils Association (SUBOPA) in honor of two of their members, Major General Abdulmalik Jibrin (Rtd) and Brigadier General Abdulkadir Gumi (Rtd), who recently got government appointments.

Major General Abdulmalik Jibrin was appointed Secretary of the Civil Defence, Fire Service, and Immigration Board (CDCFIB) by the Federal Government, while Brigadier General Abdulkadir Gumi (Rtd) was appointed Chairman of the Security Trust Fund Board of Zamfara State.

Gumi described Major General Jibrin as a hardworking, disciplined, and dedicated army officer during his service, saying Nigeria needs people like him in leadership roles due to his commitment and patriotism.

“This is because Nigeria is greatly in search of great leaders to lead this country. We need well-trained and well-mannered people who genuinely want to assist others, not just themselves. People with good qualities and character should be the ones pushed into leadership positions in this country.

“Not the kind of leaders we have in this part of the country who only think of themselves and their families,” he said.

Gumi lamented that insecurity has significantly affected states like Zamfara, leading to poor education and instability in some communities.

He commended the Zamfara State Government for appointing Brigadier General Abdulkadir Gumi (Rtd) to serve on the Security Trust Fund Board and urged Nigerians to contribute their quota to the development of their communities and the country at large.

In his remarks, SUBOPA President Mohammad Babayo Hassan, said the appointments given to their members were not just personal achievements but a reflection of the values, determination, and excellence instilled in them from their alma mater.

General Abdulmalik Jibrin (Rtd.), who spoke on behalf of the awardees, dedicated the award to all members of the association for their recognition and support.