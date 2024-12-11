Nigeria secures hosting rights for 2026 All Africa Challenge Trophy

Nigeria has won the bid to host the 2026 edition of the prestigious All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT), a biennial continental ladies’ golf championship that first took place in May 1992.

Evelyn Oyome, President of the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN), led Nigeria’s delegation to the recently concluded 16th edition of the AACT in Morocco. She revealed that Nigeria outperformed several other countries in securing hosting rights.

“Out of the 20 countries that voted during the election, Nigeria received the majority of the votes. Our success in hosting the West and Central Africa Challenge Trophy in October 2023 at Lakowe Lakes Golf Estate, Lagos, played a key role in showcasing Nigeria’s world-class facilities and organizing capabilities,” Oyome explained.

The 2026 AACT will be hosted in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with at least 30 countries expected to participate.

“Abuja met all the criteria for a host city, and this will be a fantastic opportunity to welcome the whole of Africa to our nation’s capital. The AACT is equivalent to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in football, and it’s a great chance to promote Nigeria on the global stage,” she added.

The 16th edition of the AACT, hosted by Morocco for the first time, took place at Golf de Tazegzout in Agadir from November 28 to 30, 2024.

Golf Digest had reported that the Moroccan national women’s team delivered a stellar performance, clinching victory with a total score of -7, ahead of South Africa (-5) and Kenya (+7). The win marked a significant milestone in the growth of Moroccan golf.

South Africa, winners of 14 of the previous 15 editions, faced tough competition, while Nigeria, represented by Evelyn Oyome, Nnenna Ahube, and Pearl Omaruaye, finished 12th.