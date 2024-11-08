Nigeria secures 3 medals at ISF Gymnasiade in Bahrain

Nigeria secured three medals at the just concluded 17th International School Sports Federation (ISF) Gymnasiade, held at Bahrain National Stadium.

The global collegiate tournament which featured 5,000 athletes from around 70 countries saw Nigerian athletes from Bayelsa State and the FCT, led by the President of the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF), Olabisi Joseph, competing in athletics and 3×3 basketball.

Nigeria secured her first medal thanks to Tejire Godwin who won gold in the boys’ 100m with a time of 10.36 seconds ahead of competitors from Hungary and Bahrain.

In the girls’ 200m final, Oluebube Miracle Ezechukwu settled for silver, after clocking 23.80 seconds, behind Aminat Kamarudeen of the UAE, who took gold with 23.65 seconds.

The third medal came through the female basketball team who narrowly lost to Slovenia 14-16 to earn the silver medal.

According to a statement by NSSF Public Relations Officer Sagiru Sani Dandango, Team Nigeria’s performance was impressive, finishing 29th overall and ranking as the third-best African team, behind Morocco (10th) and Algeria (12th).

The NSSF spokesman praised the athletes for their outstanding performances and acknowledged the support from the government of Bayelsa and FCT Abuja.

“The athletes were extremely phenomenal. They expressed eagerness to make the country proud. The ISF create a world where sports and education empower all students and youth, promoting healthy lifestyles for current and future generations.

“It oversees national school sports organizations worldwide, organizing educational events for youth aged 6 to 18,” he said.