Nigeria secure historic semi-final spot at World U-23 handball tourney

A stellar performance from Faruk Yusuf propelled Nigeria men’s U-23 handball team to a hard-fought 25-22 victory over Moldova yesterday, securing a historic semi-final berth at the 5th IHF Emerging Nations Championship in Varna, Bulgaria.

Coach Solomon Yola’s squad entered the match knowing victory was essential, as Azerbaijan was already out of contention and Moldova was equally desperate for a win. The European side started strong, with goalkeeper Ion Saharnean making crucial saves.

It will be recalled they had defeated Azerbaijan, 29-17 following their opening day 31-31 draw against the United States of America.

SPONSOR AD

However, Yusuf quickly turned the tide, delivering an outstanding first-half display—scoring six goals and providing four assists. His contributions accounted for 10 of Nigeria’s 14 first-half goals, giving them a narrow 14-12 lead at the break despite Moldova’s efficient shooting.

As seen in previous matches, Nigeria found their rhythm in the second half. Though Moldova stayed within striking distance, never trailing by more than three goals, Nigeria maintained control. With 17 minutes left and the score at 19-17, Yusuf was briefly rested.

The decisive moment came when Yusuf, Nigeria’s top scorer with 19 tournament goals, returned to the court. His presence reignited the attack, while goalkeeper Obinna Okwor produced a series of key saves to keep Moldova at bay.

Despite their resilience, the European side lacked the firepower for a comeback, allowing Nigeria to claim a 25-22 victory. This made Nigeria the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of the competition. Moldova, with two group-stage losses, will now compete in the placement matches.