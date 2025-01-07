Nigeria screens air travellers as HMPV spreads to more countries

By Ojoma Akor (Abuja), Abdullateef Aliyu (Lagos) & Mumini Abdulkareem (Ilọrin)

The federal government has strengthened surveillance at major international airports in Nigeria to guide against the outbreak of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) recently discovered in China.

Daily Trust learnt yesterday that the Minister of Health, Muhammad Ali Pate, had directed port health officers to begin to check arriving passengers for any symptom of the virus.

Our correspondent reports that the screening has commenced at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA), Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

However, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is yet to issue a circular on it especially to airlines on the need to put in place necessary checks on the passengers.

But a source at the MMIA said, “There is no cause for alarm as the Port Health Service has been mandated to start screening the passengers and we are not taking anything to chance. The Port Health Officers are conducting the right check on passengers of foreign airlines as they arrive into the country.”

It would be recalled that during the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, Nigeria recorded its first confirmed case which was a 44-year-old Italian Citizen who had arrived in MMIA at about 10 pm on February 24, 2020, via a Turkish airline from Milan Italy.

When contacted yesterday on the actions being taken by the NCAA, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, promised to get back to us. He was yet to do so as of press time.

Virus spreads to India, Malaysia, others

There has been a global concern over the spread of the new virus.

The virus was, as of yesterday, said to have spread to India, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Kazakhstan.

Neighbouring countries are keeping a tab on the situation.

Over 5,000 people were recently reported hospitalised in the United Kingdom as a result of the virus.

The first case of HMPV was reported over the weekend and it is said to be rising.

Reports say the spike in cases coincides with colder weather and increased indoor activity, conditions that typically fuel the spread of respiratory viruses with experts saying the surge is consistent with seasonal trends.

Cases were also said to be surging in the UK as the UK Health Security Agency’s (UKHSA) weekly National flu and COVID-19 surveillance report found that rates of HMPV have increased slightly to 4.5 per cent, according to the UK Independent.

The highest positive rate was among those five-years-old and younger at 10 per cent, the report said.

We’re monitoring global developments – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), in its advisory issued yesterday, and signed by its Director-General, Dr Jide Idris, said it was closely monitoring global developments in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

It is said: “We aim to provide timely, accurate information and guidance to keep the Nigerian public informed and prepared.”

The agency said that the rumor circulating about the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring HMPV a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) is false and should be disregarded.

“The WHO has not made such a declaration. Recent reports indicate a significant rise in Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in China, as well as increased respiratory infections linked to HMPV in countries such as the United Kingdom (UK), France, and Germany, particularly during the winter season.

“The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has highlighted a notable rise in hospital admissions due to HMPV-related complications, especially among children under five and older adults in care homes. This trend emphasizes the need for heightened preparedness and vigilance,” NCDC said.

Experts task Nigeria on vigilance, preparedness

Experts, who spoke to Daily Trust yesterday, charged Nigeria on vigilance and early preparedness against the disease.

Dr Francis Ohanyido, Director-General , West African Institute of Public Health, urged Nigerian and African governments to be vigilant and proactive in preparing for the potential spread of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) beyond China.

He said: “We have witnessed the devastating impact of COVID-19, and we cannot afford to be caught off guard again.”

He said to mitigate the risks, governments must take immediate action to enhance surveillance and monitoring, launch public awareness and education campaigns, build healthcare capacity, promote vaccination and infection control, foster research and collaboration, and develop emergency preparedness plans.

He also said building on past lessons with Ebola and COVID-19 community health literacy strategies deployed very early should be at the heart of all interventions.

He said, “By taking these proactive measures, we can protect the health and well-being of our citizens and prevent the spread of HMPV. Let us work together to prioritize public health and safety.”

Also, Professor Oluwasogo Olalubi of Department of Public Health, Kwara State University, Malete, said the federal government requires swift, coordinated and flexible action to prepare to contain the viral disease.

He said, “Emerging viruses, which often come with limited knowledge of their transmission, severity, or treatment, present unique challenges. But early preparation is crucial which includes strengthening and upscaling our laboratories.”

He also emphasized the need for massive awareness and leverage of technological tools like google maps and phones through SMS and creating awareness.

He said: “Clear communication strategies are vital. This includes educating the public on hygiene practices, recognizing symptoms, and knowing when and where to seek medical help.

“Our surveillance system must be strong for early detection including monitoring and reporting from airport and health clinics, hospitals and labs. Monitoring wet markets or areas of human-animal interaction are essential.

The expert said the federal government should further maintain reserves of critical supplies like personal protective equipment (PPE), antiviral drugs, oxygen, and ventilators.

“Although vaccines and antivirals may not be available for new diseases initially, preparedness includes the development of platforms (e.g., mRNA vaccines) that can be adapted quickly.

He said once initial cases are detected, the immediate goal is to isolate infected individuals and their contacts to limit further transmission.

He added that there may also be a need to Implement travel restrictions or enhanced screening at airports or border points to contain the virus’s spread.

Information about HMPV

It is a respiratory virus that can cause illnesses ranging from mild cold-like symptoms to severe respiratory infections, particularly in young children, older adults and individuals with weakened immune systems.

The symptoms are cough, fever nasal congestion, shortness of breath, wheezing, bronchitis or pneumonia (in vulnerable populations such as very young children, older people, patients with low immunity such and those on cancer treatment, uncontrolled diabetes etc).

The incubation period is 3-5 days after exposure, and infections typically resolve within 2-5 days with supportive care.

Preventive measures

To reduce the risk of HMPV infection, NCDC advised the public to follow these preventive steps:

For the General Public:

Hand Hygiene: Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Respiratory Etiquette: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or elbow when coughing or sneezing. Cover your mouth an nose with face mask if you are experiencing flu like symptoms.

Avoid Close Contact: Maintain distance from individuals showing symptoms of respiratory illness.

Avoid overcrowded places.

Disinfect Surfaces: Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Self-Isolation: Stay home if experiencing symptoms to prevent spreading the virus. As is correct parctice and seek medical care from appropriate sources.

Protecting Vulnerable Groups:

Young children, older adults, and individuals with underlying health conditions such as people with chronic diseases such as diabetes, on cancer treatment, immunocompromised patients or those with low immunity should seek prompt medical attention if experiencing severe symptoms.