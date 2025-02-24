Nigeria records 80 deaths from Lassa fever in one week

Nigeria recorded 80 deaths from Lassa fever in one week (3rd to 9th February), according to an official statement published on Sunday by the Premium Times.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said in the statement that it recorded the 80 deaths from 413 confirmed Lassa fever cases across 11 states during Epidemiological Week 6 (Feb. 3–9, 2025).

The NCDC disclosed this information on its official website, noting that the case fatality rate (CFR) had risen to 19.4 per cent, up from 17.5 per cent in the same period in 2024.

SPONSOR AD

The latest Lassa Fever Situation Report revealed that 73 per cent of confirmed cases came from Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi states, with Ondo leading at 34 per cent, followed by Edo 21 per cent and Bauchi 18 per cent.

It said a total of 63 local government areas in these 11 states had recorded confirmed cases.

“In spite of a drop in new cases from 68 in Week 5 to 54 in Week 6, the agency remains concerned about the high fatality rate.

“The affected age group is primarily 21 to 30 years, with a male-to-female ratio of 1:0.8.”

The NCDC said while no new healthcare worker infections were reported this week, delayed case presentations had contributed to the rising fatality rate.

The NCDC pointed to poor health-seeking behaviour, high treatment costs, and limited awareness in high-burden communities as major challenges.

To address the outbreak, the NCDC had activated the National Lassa Fever Multi-Sectoral Incident Management System (IMS) to coordinate efforts.

“The key interventions include deployment of National Rapid Response Teams (NRRT) to Gombe, Nasarawa, and Benue.

“The interventions also involve training healthcare workers in Lassa fever case management in Bauchi, Ebonyi, and Benue, enhanced surveillance, and contact tracing in affected states.

“Additionally, there will be distribution of response commodities such as personal protective equipment (PPEs), Ribavirin, thermometers, and body bags, along with community sensitization and risk communication campaigns in hotspot areas.”

The NCDC stated that it was also collaborating with the World Health Organisation (WHO), Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and the International Research Centre of Excellence (IRCE) to improve diagnosis, treatment, and outbreak response.

The agency urged Nigerians to take preventive measures, including maintaining proper hygiene, avoiding contact with rodent droppings, and seeking medical attention early if symptoms like fever, sore throat, and unexplained bleeding occur.

Lassa fever is mostly transmitted through contact with faeces and urine of infected rodents (mainly rats) and through contact with infected persons.

“As the Lassa fever season peaks, the NCDC is intensifying case management training, rapid response coordination, and infection prevention measures to curb the outbreak’s spread,” the agency wrote.