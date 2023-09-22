Nigeria recorded reduced deaths, accidents in 1st half – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced a 15.5 per cent reduction in fatalities in the first half of 2023. The Corps’ Public Education…

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced a 15.5 per cent reduction in fatalities in the first half of 2023.

The Corps’ Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, in a statement Thursday, said the record showed a decline in the total number of road traffic crashes, injuries and fatality compared with the same period in 2022.

He said the road traffic dashboard also recorded a 14 per cent decrease compared to the same period of 2022, stating that the corps recorded a total of 5,700 road traffic crashes as against 6,627 in the same period in the year 2022.

Kazeem declared that from January to June, 2023, the corps also achieved a 14 per cent reduction in the number of people rescued with injuries, having rescued a total of 16,716 in 2023 against 19,440 injured victims in the first half of the year 2022.

He said there was also a reduction in the number of people killed within the operational period and that the crash data report disclosed that in the first six months of the year 2023, the corps recorded a total of 2,850 fatalities as against 3,375 in the same period in 2022, representing 15.5 per cent reduction.

