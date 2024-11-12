Nigeria recorded 3,372 Lassa fever cases in 2 years – NCDC 

Nigeria recorded a total of 3,372 Lassa fever cases between 2022 and this year, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention ( NCDC), has said.

The Director General of the agency, Dr Jide Idris, stated this Tuesday in Abuja while giving an update on the Lassa fever and meningitis outbreaks in the country.

He said a total of 401 deaths from the disease was also recorded between 2023 and 2024.

He said: “In 2022, Nigeria reported 1,067 confirmed cases across 27 states and 112 LGAs. In 2023, 28 states and 114 LGAs reported confirmed cases, with 9,155 suspected cases, 1,270 confirmed cases, and 227 deaths.

“As of October 13, 2024, 8,569 suspected cases, 1,035 confirmed cases, and 174 deaths have been reported across 28 states and 129 LGAs.”

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic fever (VHF) caused by the Lassa virus. The natural reservoir for the virus is the multimammate rat (also known as the African rat). Other rodents can also act as carriers of the virus.

According to Dr Idris, the country has continued to see a steady increase in the number of states reporting Lassa fever cases.

He said the rise is due, in part, to improved surveillance, better community awareness, environmental degradation from climate change, and other harmful human activities.

The NCDC boss explained that the disease is also associated with significant loss of livelihood in the communities it ravages.

“Heads of households are unable to work when exposed to Lassa fever and when other household members are infected, the cost of care and treatment of the disease which is often significant strains existing household income pushing households toward poverty in a swift turn of events,” he stated.

He further said Lassa fever outbreaks are highly virulent and the loss of human lives resulting from disease are not just statistics but represent the death of beloved family members, spouses, parents.

He said healthcare workers are also not excluded as there is a high chance of infection if proper infection prevention and control measures are not observed.

He said experienced healthcare workers may die further straining the country’s already insufficient human resources for health.

He said the public should note that the virus spreads through: “Direct contact with urine, faeces, saliva, or blood of infected rats.