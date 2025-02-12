Nigeria received $52bn from Afreximbank in 10yrs – Oramah

The President of the Africa Export-Import Bank, (Afreximbank), Prof. Benedict Oramah has revealed that Nigeria is the highest recipient of intervention funds from the bank, amounting to $52 billion in the last 10 years.

Prof. Oramah made the disclosure in Abuja on Tuesday during the signing ceremony of the Host Agreement between Nigeria and Bank ahead of its annual general meeting which hold in June 2025

He said “Nigeria is the largest recipient of disbursements from the Afreximbank amounting to $52bn out of the $140 billion which was disbursed on the continent in the last 10 years

SPONSOR AD

“Also, Nigeria is among the first beneficiaries of our transformative projects which include the African Quality Assurance Center launched in Ogun state and we have also begun work in two other states of Kaduna and Imo,” he said.

Speaking on other developmental projects of the Bank in Nigeria, he further explained that the “Afreximbank Africa Trade Center will be the first on the continent to be opened and launched on April 10 2025

as well as the African Medical Center for Excellence will be opened on June 5 2025 estimated to cost $750 million with the potential to convert Abuja to a medical tourism hub as it consist of a medical school and a center for disease research.

“Also, the Bank has provided funding to produce 1.2mbd refining and in Dangote, BUA and Port Harcourt refinery as part of the Bank’s strategic plan to make sure that golf of guinea becomes a major refining hub,”

Prof. Oramah further stated that the theme of this year’s meeting will be ‘Building the Future in Decades of resilience,’ and will feature about 6,000 delegates compromising of captains of industries as well as heads of governments

Earlier in his remarks, the minister of Finance and Coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun stated that President Tinubu has granted presidential approval to host the Bank’s 2025 Annual meeting in the FCT in June this year

Reflecting on the interventions of the Bank to the country, the minsiter noted the Afreximbank has been critical in developing key sectors of the economy ranging from oil and gas, agriculture, creative industry and health, adding that the meeting this year will be strategic to consolidate on those gains