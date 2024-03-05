Nigeria-Qatar visit: $350m hydrogen plant to be sited in Kaduna, other million dollar multi-sectoral investments expected from Qatar

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has highlighted some major outcomes of the two-day state visit to Qatar with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as part…

In a statement, Sani said the state visit gave the Kaduna State Government the opportunity to strengthen its existing partnerships with the Qatari Government and the state-led humanitarian organization, Qatar Charity while exploring new areas of cooperation.

“We held fruitful meetings with investors in the areas of solid minerals, agriculture, energy and infrastructure development. CGK GLOBAL, a waste management company with capacity to generate hydrogen and electricity wants to set up a plant in Kaduna with the possible injection of 350Million Dollars. Two Abu-Dhabi based companies, Masdar and Taqa also expressed interest in collaborating with the Kaduna State Government in the areas of power generation and distribution using gas.” Governor Sani said.

The Governor also revealed that Kaduna Stare was able to attract investors across mining, health and medical services, gas and agriculture – which constitutes one of the seven pillars of his administration’s SUSTAIN manifesto.

“International corporations such as PASKO Limited, a South Korean international mining company with specific interest in lithium wants to invest in Kaduna State. Another international mining consortium, TROVEC Group expressed interest in collaborating with the Kaduna State Government in prospecting, exploring and exploiting different mineral deposits, as well as the establishment of a Mining Infrastructure Fund.

“We also paid a visit to one of the leading hospitals in Qatar Sidra Hospital located in Doha, to study its healthcare model and explore the possibility of forging a partnership with the Hospital to boost healthcare delivery in Kaduna State. In particular, we held discussions on a cooperative agreement in respect of the running of the state of the art 300-bed Kaduna Specialist Hospital.

“In the area of Agriculture, we held a meeting with the Managing Director of STALLION GROUP Nigeria to finalize discussions on the establishment of a 100,000 – hectare rice farm, as well as the setting up of an Assembly Plant for Ashok Leyland in Kaduna. We also held a meeting with representatives of a Qatar based Real Estate Company, Dream Construction, that expressed interest in partnering with the Kaduna State Government to develop the Mando Mechanics Village,” the governor said.