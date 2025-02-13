Nigeria pitch awards to unveil 11th edition nominees Feb 20

The nominees for the 11th edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards will be announced at a press conference in Lagos on February 20.

President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, Shina Philips, revealed that the nominees were selected through a nationwide voting process conducted by sports editors between November 25, 2024, and January 18, 2025.

“Voting for the 11th edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards was done by sports editors spread across the nation. All votes cast were collated and verified by an independent body, and as usual, this list will be unveiled at a press conference,” Philips said in a statement.

“We are grateful to all our voters across Nigeria who voted to ensure that the Nigeria Pitch Awards will continue to honour Nigeria’s best in football, and to also encourage excellence in sports.”

The awards, which began in 2013, have maintained high standards in recognising individual and team achievements in Nigerian football through a scientific voting process verified by SIAO Partners.

At the 10th edition, held in Uyo last June, Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen won both the Striker of the Year and King of the Pitch awards. Other winners included Alex Iwobi (Midfielder of the Year), Finidi George (Coach of the Year), and Barcelona’s Asisat Oshoala (Queen of the Pitch).