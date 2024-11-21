Nigeria Pitch Awards set for 11th edition in 2025

The organizers of the prestigious Nigeria Pitch Awards have confirmed plans to host the 11th edition of the annual football awards, promising a memorable event. Speaking in Abuja, Shina Philips, President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, announced that all arrangements, including the addition of an awards conference, have been finalized.

“We have lined up a schedule of exciting events to make the 11th edition of the awards a historic success,” Philips stated.

Voting for the awards, conducted by sports editors from across Nigeria’s 36 states, will commence on Monday, 25th November 2024, and conclude on Sunday, 5th January 2025.

Philips also highlighted that SIAO Partners, Nigeria’s leading Indigenous accounting and auditing firm, will oversee the collation of votes, as they have done for the past decade to maintain the integrity of the process.

Nominees will be announced at a press conference scheduled for 12th January 2025 in Lagos, setting the stage for the award ceremony slated for March 2025.

The 11th Award Ceremony will be preceded by an Award Conference scheduled to host an array of guests and speakers from across the globe. The Conference, with the theme ‘A Viable Football Ecosystem as Catalyst for Economic Prosperity In Nigeria’, is designed to engender discussions on how the country can manage football to achieve economic prosperity for Nigeria and Nigerians.’ he noted.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to be the Special Guest of Honour. Other dignitaries expected are Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr Amaju Pinnick, a member of the FIFA Executive Committee, Alhaji Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, football managers, sports journalists and top football stars from across the football community.

Mr Shina Philips expressed the Organizers’ gratitude to the Nigeria Football Federation and sports editors and journalists across the country for their support for the Nigeria Pitch Awards since 2012 while reiterating Organizers continual commitment to the development of football and sport in general.

The Nigeria Pitch Awards was endorsed by the Nigeria Football Federation in 2012. The 11th Awards Ceremony is scheduled to be held in March 2025.