Nigeria, others to get 120MW offgrid power

The PowerGen Renewable Energy (“PowerGen”) has partnered with leading international investors to establish a scalable, distributed renewable energy platform, targeting the deployment of 120 MW of renewable power solutions, including battery energy storage, across Africa.

In a statement, it said the project is a collaboration between PowerGen and the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), the Danish Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU), EDFI Management Company, through its EU funded Electrification Financing Initiative (ElectriFi), and the African Development Bank’s Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA).

The anchor commitment from PIDG was made through the investment arm of InfraCo, its project development solution, with concessional capital provided by PIDG technical assistance. Building on PowerGen’s thirteen-plus years of experience developing, implementing, and operating projects across Africa, the funds will support the deployment of a 120MW portfolio of renewable mini/metro-grids and commercial and industrial (C&I) power solutions, inclusive of battery energy storage.”

SPONSOR AD

“Initially focused on Nigeria, Sierra Leone and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the platform will be expanded within the wider region, leveraging PowerGen’s deep pipeline in combination with local developer and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) partnerships.”

Director of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Department at the African Development Bank, Dr. Daniel Schroth, said that the project would bring electricity to underserved areas in Nigeria, Sierra Leone and the DRC, and generate significant economic activity and create numerous employment opportunities.

Aaron Cheng, CEO of PowerGen, said it developed the first mini-grid under the Nigeria Electrification Programme in Rokota, Niger State and also the first interconnected mini-grid in Toto, Nasarawa State.