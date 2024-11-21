Nigeria on path of economic recovery – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima says Nigeria is currently on the path of economic recovery.

Shettima stated that the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 2.98 percent year-on-year in real terms in the first quarter of 2024.

According to him, the performance of the GDP in the first quarter of 2024 was driven mainly by the services sector, which recorded a growth of 4.32 percent and contributed 58.04 percent to the aggregate GDP.

The Vice President who led a team of Federal Government delegation to flag off the 2024 commercial and industrial trade fair in Lagos, on Friday said, all the economic policies introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government is geared towards economic growth and stability.

Shettima, represented by his special assistant on regional development, Dr. Marian Tomitope Marshall, therefore charged all participants to seize the moment to forge lasting relationship in driving economic growth.

He said President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda is a beacon of hope, that is intended to guide the nation towards a future of prosperity and sustainable development .

He noted that the government is actively working to create an enabling environment for businesses, both domestic and foreign to invest and grow.

Shettima commended the leadership of the Director/CEO Lagos State trade Fair complex, Barr.Veronica Ndanusa and her team for organizing the event at such a pivotal moment in the nation’s history.

“Your efforts in reviving this platform are a testament to your commitment to driving economic growth and development in Nigeria and across borders of the sores of Nigeria,” he said.