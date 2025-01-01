Nigeria on life support before Tinubu’s election – Akpabio

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has said Nigeria was on life support before the election of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023 as president, and urged Nigerians to be patient to allow the president fix the avalanche of challenges bedeviling the country.

Akpabio, former governor of Akwa Ibom State spoke yesterday at Ikot Ekpene, in his home state during his constituency briefing and empowerment ceremony.

He urged Nigerians to be patient with President Tinubu who he said was grappling to fix the nation’s economy and touch the lives of Nigerians across the ethnic divide.

SPONSOR AD

“President Tinubu met a very bad condition on the ground, nobody envied him, he said he was determined to change the situation, let us encourage him to change the situation.

“We believe that at the end of the day, we will move the country forward, he did it in Lagos before and he will do it again in Nigeria, just give him time, he will take us to our El Dorado.

“I want us to know that Nigeria was on life support when the people voted Tinubu to become the president. One day I asked him, Mr President, after becoming the president and seeing the level of the economy that Emefiele left behind, are you excited? He said, well, I’m determined to change the situation,” Akpabio said.