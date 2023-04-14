Nigeria off-grid scheme funds N370m renewable energy

The Nigeria Off-Grid Market Acceleration Programme (NOMAP), an initiative to promote renewable energy, has created a Single Point of Integration (SPOI) and processed over…

The Nigeria Off-Grid Market Acceleration Programme (NOMAP), an initiative to promote renewable energy, has created a Single Point of Integration (SPOI) and processed over 148,392 transactions valued at N370 million.

Officials of NOMAP revealed this during a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja yesterday. NOMAP was created in 2018 and with its SPOI to handle off-grid payment systems. As of Q1 2023, the N370m transaction includes sales of 8,550 SHS products, engagement of 15 Payment Service Providers, 24 SHS companies and five mini-grid companies.

The Programme Director of NOMAP, Adedotun Eyinade, said the initiative is funded by the Shell Foundation, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Eyinade said the off-grid market programme started five years ago and has recorded steep acceleration of renewable energy.

“As a market accelerator, we have paid a great deal of attention to engaging in all our stakeholders as a strategy to deepening our understanding of issues and how that can help design human-centred solutions to challenges facing the sector,” he said.