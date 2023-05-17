Nigeria not ready to deal with systemic corruption – CISLAC 

The Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Mr Auwul Rafsanjani, has expressed concerns that Nigeria is not ready to tackle the systemic corruption…

The Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Mr Auwul Rafsanjani, has expressed concerns that Nigeria is not ready to tackle the systemic corruption bedeviling its economic growth and development.

He said the federal government still cultivates the habit of pardoning corrupt politicians which continually endangers the political system of the country.

Rafsanjani said this during a programme tagged ‘Corruption in Nigeria’s 2023 Elections: a post-mortem’ co-hosted by Daily Trust on Wednesday.

“As a country, we are not ready to deal with systemic corruption and this has been a problem,” Rafsanjani said.

He lamented that corrupt politicians who siphon the country’s treasures are usually pardoned, an action he said had negatively affected Nigeria.

The CISLAC boss said “greater participation of looters siphoning tax payers’ money” is a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.