Nigeria, Niger Republic row affecting customs revenue – Kebbi comptroller

The Kebbi State Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service, Iheanacho Ernest Ojike, has said the diplomatic row between Nigeria and Niger Republic has affected revenue generated by the service.

He said the revenue generated at the Nigeria-Niger Republic border in the state has drastically reduced due to trade restrictions following strains in the relationship between the two countries.

“Our revenue has reduced because of the crisis between us and Niger Republic. We are doing everything to jerk it up,” he added.

The NCS, since the inception of the present administration, has made many innovations to ensure the nation’s borders are well manned, and protected and generate more revenue for the country.

The state comptroller said 90 per cent of the seizures made by the service were a result of the innovations on intelligence gathering techniques by its present leadership under the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

“All the cache of arms, drugs and other contrabands we seized are as a result of the new intelligence network.

“We now have scanners and drones at our borders. We have what we call single window technique where all government agencies, NDLEA, DSS, police, immigration, port officials can communicate with one another and present a single document to facilitate trading and security at the borders,” he stated.

He said customs officers can now work on the intelligence they gathered through the new innovations at the borders. “We can see if they are smuggling petroleum products out of Kebbi through Dole Kaina or any of our borders,” he said.