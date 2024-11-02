‘Nigeria Needs Urgent Mental Health Reforms’

Nigeria is in need of urgent mental health reforms to address widespread societal neglect.

Furthermore, relevant stakeholders must advocate for the domestication of the mental health act to promote service delivery across the country.

The first professor of nursing science in northern Nigeria, Joel Afolayan, made these observations while delivering the University of Ilorin 267th inaugural lecture.

The lecture was titled “Mind Over Matter in the Removal of the Thick Veil of Negligence”.

Afolayan emphasised how societal indifference to mental health stifles personal potential and societal progress.

According to him, the time is now for a shift in both cultural and policy perspectives on mental health.

Negligence, he argued, of both personal and institutional frameworks, prevents recognition of mental health’s vital role in individual lives and collective resilience.

“It robs us of our potential, stifles growth and hinders progress. Addressing this indifference could unlock new pathways for societal development”, he reiterated.

He underscored formulation of policies and legislation that would prioritise, increase funding and improve access to care regardless of peoples background or socio-economic status.

Highlighting the critical role of nursing in care, Prof Afolayan pointed to studies linking mental health issues like anxiety to poor academic performance.

He stressed the need for a supportive culture within educational and healthcare institutions and warned that without proper support, nurses face high risks of burnout and compassion fatigue.

He therefore urged individuals, communities, and policymakers to work collectively to remove the barriers of negligence surrounding mental health.

For him, society must promote diversity and challenge stereotypes to build stronger connections and inclusive community practices on mental health.