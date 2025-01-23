Nigeria needs to do a lot to achieve food security – AFAN President

Architect Kabir Ibrahim, National President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), has said a lot of effort has been put in place to make food available to Nigerians.

Speaking at the 22nd Daily Trust annual Dialogue and Presentation of Daily Trust Unsung Heroes (2024) the AFAN boss said in spite of that, food is not affordable.

He however attributed the challenges to flooding in some parts of the country, and even the Russian /Ukraine war that has affected food prices globally.

“As the population continues to grow, Nigeria needs to do more including tackling insecurity to be able to provide food for its population,” he said.

Ibrahim, who said Brazil is now a force in food production, tasked the federal government to adopt some of the models used abroad.