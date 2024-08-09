Nigeria needs more entrepreneurial youths for economic growth – Expert

Nigeria needs millions of self-reliant, entrepreneurial youths to develop its economy, a human development expert and author, Dr Benjamin Onoriode, has said. Dr Irikefe who…

Nigeria needs millions of self-reliant, entrepreneurial youths to develop its economy, a human development expert and author, Dr Benjamin Onoriode, has said.

Dr Irikefe who told our reporter in an interview that the federal government should intensify efforts at building a nation of self-reliant youths, said doing that would make the country key into the new world order of a generation of vocationally empowered youths.

The human development expert added that the government should partner with the organised private sector to chart a new path for Nigerian youths.

In his analysis, the expert broke down the ambiguities on the path to successful graduates in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions of learning.

Quoting from his new book, he said all graduates of tertiary institutions should have multiple marketable skills or ventures or businesses, vocations, or enterprises which they could use to make a living after graduation.

Aside from the foregoing, all graduates or every Nigerian needs multiple streams or sources of income because of the unabating “cost of living crisis,” he said.

He also stated that Nigerians in general should be “encouraged to adopt a multifaceted approach to income generation and to contribute their little quota as citizens to national development and insecurity abatement.”

On what strategy could be used by youths to achieve self-reliance, Irikefe said they must be made to have readily actualisable course-professions-derived businesses/vocations, specific ventures they can practicalise and master.