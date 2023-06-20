Nigeria must pay attention to child education, others — UNICEF

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has said for Nigeria and Africa to attain the desired development, attention must be paid to education, health and…

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has said for Nigeria and Africa to attain the desired development, attention must be paid to education, health and nutrition of children in the continent.

Speaking at the Day of the African Child celebration in Kaduna, Ms. Cristian Munduate, UNICEF-Nigeria country Representative said the Nigeria Learning Passport was launched by the Federal Ministry of Education and UNICEF, in collaboration with partners, to expand access to quality education for children in Nigeria.

