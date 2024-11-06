Nigeria must leverage its investments in space sector

By the deadline of December 6, 2024, Nigeria could lose $400 million for two of the three orbital slots granted it by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for satellite placement in the geostationary orbit. Each of the orbital slots costs $200 million and the loss of these slots would not only result in a significant financial loss but also impede Nigeria’s technological progress and economic development.

The House of Representatives had penultimate Tuesday, raised the alarm on the potential loss in a motion by the member representing Ilorin West/Asa Federal Constituency, Kwara State, Mr. Tolani Shagaya. The House, in approving the motion, among other resolutions, demanded full utilisation of these slots before the impending deadline. It stated that the Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) and the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) should develop and launch satellites that will occupy these slots to prevent their forfeiture.

The three slots are vital for national defence purposes (war against insecurity), telecommunications, broadcasting, weather monitoring, transportation, agriculture, construction, and disaster management as they enhance issuance of early warning capabilities.

Unfortunately, as of today, only one of these three slots is being utilised through NigComSat-1, leaving the other two vulnerable to reassignment if they remain unused by the deadline.

Altogether, Nigeria has had six satellites. NigeriaSat-1, NigComSat-1, and EduSat-1 are no longer in orbit while three are active – NigComSat-1R, a communications satellite; NigeriaSat-2 and NigeriaSat-X, Earth observation satellites.

NigComSat-1 was launched on May 13, 2007 but was deorbited on November 10, 2008. While NigComSat-1 failed in orbit after running out of power due to an anomaly in its solar array. NigcomSat-1R replaced NigcomSat-1, which was deorbited after it was successfully launched in 2007.

Obviously, these are very poor records for Nigeria’s abundance of human and natural resources. The nation’s foray into communications satellites began with the establishment of NASRDA on May 5, 1999. On April 6, 2006, NIGCOMSAT was formally established, being originally a project office at NASRDA.

Nigeria’s 25-year space policy, approved in 2000 under NASRDA includes the manufacturing of a Nigerian satellite; to have a Nigerian astronaut in space; and create a Nigerian launch vehicle to launch Nigerian-made satellites from a spaceport located in Nigeria. It also includes using space technology to predict, warn and mitigate disasters.

Today, all these lofty goals remain pipe dreams and have made Nigeria’s investments in the sector look like white elephant project as nothing significant has come from them in providing communications services to Nigerians or institutions.

Indeed, it is glaring that Nigeria’s aim in venturing into the space sector has not yielded the right dividend. This explains the criticisms and skepticisms that trailed the federal government announcement in 2016 that the country will send its first astronaut into space by 2030.

It is obvious that lethargy has been the attitude in the sector as no major business is patronising the NigComSat-1R limited services as its clientele remains predominantly some sympathetic ministries departments and agencies (MDAs). This is because it does not have any back up to cushion any form of downtime. When the NIGCOMSAT-IR platform failed in 2008, all the banks and corporations linked to it suffered severe losses before they migrated to other satellites.

Even the government’s attempt to privatise NIGCOMSAT was unsuccessful and the government has continued to fund the establishment with little impact on the nation’s economy.

Now, the impending loss of $400 million due to non-utilisation of two of the nation’s three orbital slots has placed the sector in the spotlight. That is why the House resolution is timely as NIGCOMSAT had three months ago said it had begun the process of replacing NIGCOMSAT-1R as its 15-year lifespan ends in 2026.

Most importantly, Nigeria cannot afford to lose the investments due to inability to meet its goals and timelines. Let there be urgent renegotiation of the deal with the ITU. This is the time the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and allied agencies – NASRDA and NIGCOMSAT should move in and be more proactive in executing the nation’s space ambitions.

The ministry and its two space agencies must strive for global operational standards to enable the investments in the sector to be part of an integral plan for Nigerian technological independence, which would significantly impact on the socioeconomic development of the country.

It must be leveraged to help in providing real time earth-observation data to track crop production, to monitor desertification, disaster management and for provision of assistance in the fight against terrorism, banditry and other non-state actors. The Defence Space Administration (DSA), which focuses on military applications for space and shares the same expanse area with the other space agencies, must lead in this area. The DSA must effectively aid the military’s command and control via computers, communications, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

It is regrettable that 25 years after establishing its first space agency, Nigeria remains reliant on the capabilities and personnel of foreign governments. Therefore, it must undeniably contribute to improving the quality of life of the citizens in order to help build public support and confidence in the nation’s space programmes and goals.

As Nigeria trudges on in its space goals, it should consider reorganisation of the agencies and conducting staff audit to weed out those who are not adding needed technical values, otherwise, it will continue to remain reliant on the capabilities and personnel of foreign governments.

It must reinvigorate training of its engineers and begin investments in satellite manufacturing capabilities. Some MDAs and privately-owned companies are waiting for the sector to work and stabilise in order to benefit from mutually beneficial partnership.