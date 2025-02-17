Nigeria must be firm against the ‘Tigrans’

Recent developments involving Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan have raised serious concerns. His wild and unsubstantiated allegations against high-ranking Nigerian officials and lawmakers are not just an insult to the nation but a blatant attempt to blackmail and tarnish Nigeria’s international image. Such reckless accusations should not be ignored, as they undermine the country’s sovereignty and credibility on the global stage.

The Nigerian government must not take this matter lightly. Further diplomatic, legal, and economic measures should be pursued against Tigran and his company, Binance, to ensure that such behaviour is met with firm consequences.

If Nigeria fails to act decisively, it risks setting a dangerous precedent—one where foreign actors can manipulate narratives, evade responsibility for economic crimes, and attempt to pressure the country through international channels.

SPONSOR AD

This situation is not happening in isolation. In early 2024, Binance was accused of operating illegally in Nigeria, engaging in forex manipulation, and conducting economic activities that destabilised the naira. Both Tigran Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla were arrested and charged with money laundering and illicit financial transactions. While Anjarwalla managed to escape, Tigran was released on diplomatic, health and compassionate grounds—a gesture of goodwill that is now being repaid with hostility.

Nigeria cannot afford to tolerate individuals like Tigran, who not only engage in questionable financial practices but also resort to baseless and outrageous accusations against the country’s leadership. If strong and unapologetic action is not taken, we will likely witness more figures like Tigran exploiting diplomatic loopholes and using ‘below-the-belt’ tactics to evade accountability for their economic crimes.

The Nigerian government must further explore all available legal options, including international legal action and targeted economic sanctions against Binance, to hold those responsible accountable.

Nigeria is not a playground for foreign business entities looking to manipulate its financial system while disrespecting its institutions and high-ranking officials, including lawmakers.

Nigeria has the capacity to defend its interests and safeguard its economic stability. It must act decisively to ensure that those who attempt to undermine its economy and reputation face the full weight of the law. If necessary, international diplomatic channels should be leveraged to demand a formal apology from Tigran Gambaryan.

Nigeria’s sovereignty, financial stability, and international standing must be protected at all costs. Any attempt to blackmail or pressure the country must be met with strong resistance, ensuring that Nigeria remains in control of its economic and political destiny.

Zayyad I. Muhammad resides in Abuja: [email protected]