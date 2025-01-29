Nigeria major source for human trafficking in Africa – Minister

Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Minister of Women Affairs, on Wednesday, said Nigeria is one of the main source, transit and destination for human trafficking in Africa.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim stated this at the 2025 annual academic summit organised by the University of Abuja Faculty of Social Sciences in Abuja.

The theme of the summit is, “Illegal Migration and girl-child trafficking in 21st century Nigeria: Changing the mindset through quality and functional university education.”

SPONSOR AD

She said poverty and economic hardship, lack of education and skills, cultural and gender norms, and weak law enforcement, amongst others were factors that contributed to illegal migration and trafficking in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is one of the main source, transit, and destination countries for human trafficking in Africa.

“According to the Global Slavery Index (2023), Nigeria ranks among the top 10 countries with the highest number of trafficked persons.

“An estimated 1.4 million Nigerians are victims of modern slavery, with women and girls making up the majority.

“Over 60 per cent of Nigerians attempting to migrate irregularly are women and girls, many of whom are trafficked for forced labor or sexual exploitation.

“Reports indicate that over 50,000 Nigerian women are trapped in forced prostitution across Europe, particularly in Italy and Spain.

“The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) estimates that more than 80 per cent of Nigerian women who arrive in Europe through irregular routes are potential trafficking victims.

“The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reports that Nigeria accounts for nearly 50 per cent of all human trafficking cases in West Africa,” she said.

She said the figures underscored the urgent need for policy, awareness, and systemic interventions to combat the menace of human trafficking and illegal migration.

The minister, therefore, stressed the need to improve access to education to break the cycle of trafficking and illegal migration.

” It remains the most powerful tool in equipping young girls with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to make informed choices about their futures. Quality and functional university education must go beyond theory and be practical, relevant, and empowering.

” Our institutions must be intentional in preparing students – particularly young women for economic independence through.”

She, therefore, urged universities and higher institutions to integrate human trafficking awareness and migration literacy into their curricula.

She also called on students, youth organisations, religious and traditional leaders, as well as CSOs to champion peer education and advocacy.

The minister reiterated government commitment towards advancing initiatives that promote education, skills development, and economic empowerment to prevent vulnerable girls from falling into the hands of traffickers.

She added that the ministry was working towards strengthening legal frameworks to review and enhance protection laws for women and children.

“The fight against illegal migration and girl-child trafficking is a fight for the soul of our nation.

” If we fail to act decisively, we risk losing an entire generation of young women to exploitation, violence, and despair,” she said. (NAN)