Nigeria leveraging China’s partnership to become Africa’s innovation hub – Tuggar

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has said economic relations with China are important in propelling Nigeria to realise its dream of becoming an innovation hub in Africa.

He said this while opening a ministerial roundtable with the visiting delegation from the Mianyang Economic and Technology Development Zone, China in Abuja on Friday.

Represented by Ambassador Akinremi A. Bolaji, the Director of Economic, Trade and Investment Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tuggar said the Mianyang Economic and Technology Development Zone’s visit to Nigeria was both timely and significant, adding that it aligned with Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to strengthen industrial development, expand technological collaboration and promote sustainable economic growth.

He noted that Nigeria was keen to diversify its economy and invest in critical sectors, such as technology, infrastructure, manufacturing and innovation.

Speaking earlier, the head of delegation from the Mianyang Economic and Technology Development Zone, Mr Gu Yu, said the group had a pilot project in Osun State already and was looking at the possibilities of expanding it to other parts of the country.