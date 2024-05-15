Nigeria lacks policy for tech in courts — AB Mahmoud

Renowned legal practitioner and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Abubakar Balarabe Mahmoud, has voiced concerns regarding the absence of a coherent policy framework guiding the application…

Mahmoud made the remark at the Nigerian Bar Association Kano branch 2024 Law Week themed, ‘Turning Point: Assessing the Impact of Innovations on Enhancing Justice Administration and Delivery in Nigeria’.

Delivering his keynote address, he said, “The challenge in Nigeria, in my view, lies in the absence of a clear policy framework for integrating technology in our courts. Additionally, there’s a lack of adequate resource provision.

“Much of the investment is driven by procurement rather than informed decisions based on needs assessment or suitable technology selection.”

He further noted that “Technological solutions often lack harmonisation across different courts, hindering the exchange of information or data. In many cases, vendors merely supply devices to courts, some of which are underutilised and serve as mere decorations in offices.”

Mahmoud highlighted the insufficient training of staff and judges, stressing the importance of adequate preparation and cultural transformation for successful technology integration in the workplace. He underscored the need for consistent structures within courts to drive the transformation effectively.

In her address, Kano State Chief Justice, Dije Abdu Aboki, commended the organisers of the event and urged legal practitioners to utilize the platform to discuss challenges and enhance the efficiency of the judiciary in the state.

Kano State Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, who officially opened the week, expressed gratitude to the NBA and its members for their contributions to the success of the state judiciary.

NBA National President, Yakubu Maikyau, announced plans for the NBA maiden conference in the North to be held in Kano in June,

He highlighted the association’s significant presence with over 150,000 lawyers and 128 branches across Nigeria, including two branches and three sections in Kano.