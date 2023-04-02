‘Nigeria is proud of you’, Tinubu hails Anthony Joshua

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has celebrated the victory of British-Nigerian fighter, Anthony Joshua, over Jermaine Franklin in a 12-round bout at the O2 Arena…

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has celebrated the victory of British-Nigerian fighter, Anthony Joshua, over Jermaine Franklin in a 12-round bout at the O2 Arena in London, on Saturday night.

Joshua had suffered back-to-back losses against Ukrainian fighter Oleksandr Usyk and was desperate to get his career back on track.

The victory over Franklin was his first win since December 2020 when he was stopped by Kubrat Pulev.

Commenting on the victory via his Twitter handle, Tinubu said, “Congratulations Champ! @AnthonyJoshua. Determination and perseverance always pays off. Nigeria is proud of you!”

The two-time world champion up until now had a perfect record at the O2 Arena with seven wins and seven knockouts but while his winning record stands, he could not keep his knockout record at the venue intact.

Joshua now has 25 wins and three losses from 27 fights while Franklin has 21 wins and two losses from 23 bouts.