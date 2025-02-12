Nigeria gains point as Transparency Int’l ranks country 36th most corrupt

Report shows Tinubu’s govt making progress- Presidency

By Idowu Isamotu, Baba Martins & Abass Jimoh

The Presidency, yesterday welcomed a report released by a global coalition against corruption, the Transparency International (TI), ranking Nigeria as the 36th most corrupt country in the world for 2024.

Specifically, it said the present administration has made progress in the fight against corruption, adding that Nigeria moving from 145 last year to 140, was an indication of the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to tackle the menace that had eaten deep into the system.

Daily Trust reports that Nigeria’s present position was revealed in the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) report that was released in Abuja on Tuesday by TI through its Nigerian chapter, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and Transparency International Nigeria (TI-Nigeria).

It would be recalled that Nigeria was ranked 145 out of 180 countries and scored 25 out of 100 points in the 2023 index – the first index under the Tinubu government.

The 2023 index represented a rise in five places above its previous ranking in the 2022 CPI, where Nigeria placed 150 out of 180 countries, and scored 24 of 100 points.

For clarity, the CPI score indicates the perceived level of public sector corruption on a scale of 0 (representing highly corrupt), to 100 (representing least corrupt perception).

Speaking at the public presentation of the 2024 CPI, CISLAC Executive Director, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said the top 10 least corrupt nations were predominantly from European, with Denmark emerging as the least corrupt country in the world with 90 points.

He said this was followed by Finland with 88 points and Singapore with 84 points, adding that the report identified four positive trends and development.

According to him, 10 major weaknesses including judicial corruption, state capture, nepotism, oil theft, subsidy fraud, corruption in the power sector, public procurement, tax evasion and selective tax waivers characterised Nigeria’s points.

He also listed lack of political integrity, continuous corruption, wasteful expenditures in the security sector, shrinking civic space, democratic decline, opaqueness of public institutions and wasteful expenditures as part of the weaknesses.

The report showed that Nigeria shares the 36th position with Uganda, Mexico, Madagascar, Iraq and Cameroon, each scoring 26 points on the corruption index.

However, Cape Verde emerged as the least corrupt country in Africa, ranking 35th globally with 62 points, Nigeria was ranked 35th in 2023 rankings.

At the tail end of the spectrum, South Sudan, Somalia and Venezuela were named the most corrupt countries in the world for the year under review.

“Nigeria’s 2024 CPI score is 26 out of 100, a slight increase from 25 in 2023. Its global ranking improved from 145th to 140th out of 180 countries.

“While this indicates a marginal positive shift, it is far from the substantial progress needed to dismantle systemic corruption. Sub-Saharan Africa holds the lowest average score at 33 out of 100.

“Severe pressures- from climate to conflict- often hamper progress in this region. Nonetheless, there is hope, as several countries are showing the way forward with considerable improvements.

“While the index does not show specific incidences of corruption in the country, it indicates the perception of corruption in Nigeria. The index is impartial, objective, and globally acknowledged as the most widely used cross-country parameter for measuring corruption.

“In this year’s CPI release, it is important to highlight that this is not an assessment of Nigeria’s anti-corruption agencies which are making commendable efforts in the fight against corruption in Nigeria,” Rafsanjani said.

Giving the details on how it came about its conclusion, the report said that the data used for the CPI was not collected by CISLAC/TI-Nigeria but by independent and reputable organisations with rigorous research methodologies.

He said, “It is important to highlight that this is the first CPI under this administration thus, it will be used as a benchmark for subsequent years.”

Positive trends

The report identified positive trends to include: increased anti-corruption prosecutions.

CISLAC boss at the presentation said a growing number of high-profile cases are being investigated and some brought to court, signaling renewed commitment from law enforcement agencies despite the obstacles that they sometimes encounter.

“The ICPC and EFCC have made some efforts in recoveries, preventive and punitive measures as well as collaborations with other stakeholders.

“However, it is important to highlight that these agencies need to thoroughly investigate and prosecute high-profile individuals without political interference.”

The report also highlighted Nigeria’s efforts to recover and repatriate assets are commendable.

“This includes the cooperation between Nigeria and France on the Abacha loot as well as the recent cooperation between the United States and the Nigerian government in the recovery and repatriation of the $52.88 million recovered from Nigeria’s former oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke.

“Aside from this, there have also been domestic efforts to recover assets by the different government agencies. However, as will be seen in our recommendations below, there is a need for effective management of these recovered assets for the benefit of ordinary citizens,” it said.

Free EFCC, ICPC, CCB, NFIU, from political interference, TI tells FG

But recommending what could be done to stay ahead, Rafsanjani said the federal government should allow the anti-graft agencies to do their work independently and stop interference.

“Nigeria should ensure that agencies like EFCC, ICPC, and NFIU operate independently, free from political interference, and are adequately funded. Implement swift, fair trials for corruption cases and enact laws that enhance transparency and accountability.

“Establish an integrity monitoring mechanism within the judiciary, including whistleblowing channels, asset disclosure, and conflict of interest protocols. Impartial and unhindered investigation of security sector corruption must be prioritised to improve the deteriorating security across Nigeria.

“Security agencies or their operatives should not make themselves a tool in the hands of politically exposed persons for personal vendettas.

“Effectively implement the Public Procurement Act 2007. Mandate full digitisation and public access to government contracts, budgets, and procurement processes. Implement robust tracking systems for oil production and sales and eliminate selective tax waivers”.

Presidency reacts

Reacting last night, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, in an interview with Daily Trust, said the report showed Nigeria made progress under Tinubu.

“According to the report, Nigeria moved five places from where it was last year. Last year we were number 145, and this year we are number 140. Which means we have jumped up five places in the latest ranking. For me it is worthy of note that we have made some progress.

“Those who come out with the ranking interviewed a lot of people and it is based on the interview. So for us to have moved from 145 to 140 shows that those that they talked to feel that there have been some progress in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

“This is not based on our own findings, it is based on external people who have things to do with Nigeria and that is where they got their information from.

“Like I said, for me, I think Nigeria has made some progress, we have moved up, we are not saying we have solved the problem of corruption in Nigeria. No country scored 100 per cent. This government is fighting it and it is serious about it and what this government has been doing is to try to use technology to fight corruption,” he said.

Anti-graft agencies mum

The spokesman of the ICPC, Demola Bakare, when contacted said his agency would react accordingly after reading the report in detail.

His counterpart from the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, could not be reached for comment as calls to his mobile number rang out. He was yet to respond to a text message sent to him at the time this report was filed.