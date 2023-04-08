Nigeria, Finland strengthen relationship as envoy visits Warri

As part of efforts to further strengthen the relationship between Nigeria and the Finland government, the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Leena Pylvanainen, has, for the…

As part of efforts to further strengthen the relationship between Nigeria and the Finland government, the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Leena Pylvanainen, has, for the first time visited the people of Iwere land in Warri Kingdom, Delta State.

Daily Trust Saturday reports that there was excitement in Warri as the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III received and led the ambassador to the ancestral home of the Itsekiri ethnic nationality in Ode Itsekiri, Warri South Local Government Area.

The monarch, accompanied by his wife, together with prominent chiefs and some notable sons and daughters of the Itsekiri nation, took Pylvanainen to notable palaces around the Warri Kingdom.

The monarch expressed joy over the visit, expressing the hope that the visit would evolve opportunities for the development of his kingdom.

The ambassador in her speech lauded the special reception accorded her and the rich culture of the Itsekiri nation, saying it was her first visit to any kingdom in Nigeria.

“I am here to learn from you people – your history, heritage, culture, tradition, way of life; and absolutely, what we share and have in common, and of course, where we can work together in the future,” she said.