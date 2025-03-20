Nigeria Fencing Federation unveils squad for world junior tourney in China

The Nigeria Fencing Federation (NFF) has announced a seven-member squad set to compete at the World Junior Fencing Championships in Wuxi, China, from April 7 to 15, 2025.

Leading the team is Nigeria’s top-ranked fencer, Inkosi Brou, who has been actively competing in international tournaments in his bid to become the first Nigerian Olympic fencer. Ranked 22nd globally in the junior category by the International Fencing Federation, Brou brings experience and leadership to the squad.

Joining him is home-based fencer Wisdom Okanlawon, who will participate in a pre-tournament training camp featuring world-class coaches. Okanlawon, a rising star in African fencing, is expected to gain invaluable experience from this exposure.

Also making the trip is Peluola Akinbamiro, who made her debut at the recent African Junior Championships in Angola. Based in the United States, Akinbamiro has her sights set on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and hopes to make a strong impression in China.

The Idongesit siblings—Mahadi, Mahathir, and Sara—will make their long-awaited debuts for Nigeria, adding depth and enthusiasm to the squad. Meanwhile, Somto Eribenne is set for her first international appearance in 2025, aiming to boost her global ranking.

NFF President Adeyinka Samuel emphasized the significance of international exposure for the athletes, stating:

“We are proud of the team’s dedication and excited about their participation at the World Championships. Our focus is on developing Nigeria’s fencing talent, and we believe these experiences will prepare them for the Olympic stage. With upcoming events like the Senior African Championships in June and the Commonwealth Championships in 2026, we are committed to sustaining this momentum. We also continue to seek support to elevate Nigeria’s standing in global fencing.”