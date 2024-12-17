nigeria equestrian federation in kano for talent hunt

Nigeria Equestrian Federation (NEF) is in Kano State for its Equestrian Talent search season one.

The opening ceremony was held yesterday at the Usman Dantata International Polo ground, Kano.

Speaking at the event, the President of NEF, Dr. Obiora Anthony said Kano was selected as the hub of horse riders in the country.

“Kano State is actually the horse capital of Nigeria having a very rich horse culture which has people that are very enthusiastic with regards to that so we don’t see any better place than Kano.

“We have the support of the Emir, the Governor and the commissioner and the community at large.

“We aim to train them for exchanges because we are already in discussions with some countries who are ready to train Nigerians outside the shores of this country.

“For this season, we have 83 participants selected in various categories. We have athletes, judges, coaches from across Nigeria.

“Nigeria in the future will begin to compete in the national equestrian league, so this is an opportunity to identify talents, train them and prepare them for this project.”

On his part, the Commissioner of Youth and Sports in Kano, Mustapha Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso who commended NEF for the initiative, assured it of all support for the success of the program.

Represented by the acting Chairman of Kano Sports Commission, Ibrahim Umar Fagge, he said: “Kano State is known for horse riding and we will do anything possible to make sure that we help our young talents and coaches benefit from this.