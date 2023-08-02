Nigeria emerge 31st in aquatic championship global ranking

The Nigerian Aquatic Federation has emerged 31st position in global ranking at the just concluded World Aquatic Championship in Fukuoka, Japan. This was made known…

The Nigerian Aquatic Federation has emerged 31st position in global ranking at the just concluded World Aquatic Championship in Fukuoka, Japan.

This was made known in a statement by the country’s first female President of the Federation, Chief Chinoye Daphey Aliyu, who led team Nigeria to the world Championship.

She commended Nigeria’s athletes, who she noted made Nigeria proud, thrusting her up the medal table.

According to the president, Team Nigeria showed great enthusiasm, tact, capacity, competence and resilience all through the competition.

“I am proud of team Nigeria who demonstrated discipline and the can-do spirit of an average Nigerian”, she said.

Daphey Aliyu said that the Nigerian contingent to the tournament was made up of four swimmers: Collins Ebighan, Clinton Opute, Dorcas Okar, Adaku Nwandu; the team’s Coach, Sunday Tilije accompanied by two board members, Mrs Stella Ebegboni and the Secretary General, Mr Joel Akinluwa.

She said the Japan 2023 tournament had taught the Nigerian Aquatic Federation the imperatives of developing athletes who should be better funded for greater outing at the global stage.

She added that Nigeria had proven once again to be the giant of Africa “but more work needs to be done in promoting the ‘Nigerian brand.”

She noted that if well-funded, Nigerian athletes have all it takes to become one of the 10 best nations of swimmers in the world, saying the feat attained at the Japan 2023 will definitely unlock the potential of athletes in the country.

The Federation’s President stressed that, but for the paucity of funds, team Nigeria would have done better.

She called on the government to rise up to the occasion towards early preparation of the nation’s athletes for such a magnitude of championship, which she noted, ranks among the best and popular sports in the world.

