Nigeria drawn with Ivory Coast, Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea for AFCON 2023

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been drawn in Group A with Ivory Coast, Guinea Bissau, and Equatorial Guinea for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nation, AFCON 2023.
The draw was made in Ivory Coast on Thursday night.
The continental football fiesta will start in January, 2024 in Ivory Coast.
Group B has African heavyweights Ghana and Egypt while Cameroon and Senegal will fight with Guinea and Gambia in Group C.
Here is the full draw:
GROUP A
COTE D’ IVOIRE
GUINEA BISSAU
EQUATORIAL GUINEA
NIGERIA
GROUP B
MOZAMBIQUE
CAPE VERDE
GHANA
EGYPT
GROUP C
GAMBIA
GUINEA
CAMEROON
SENEGAL
GROUP D
ANGOLA
MAURITANIA
BURKINA FASO
ALGERIA
GROUP E
NAMIBIA
SOUTH AFRICA
MALI
TUNISIA
GROUP F
TANZANIA
ZAMBIA
DR CONGO
MOROCCO