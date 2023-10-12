Nigeria drawn with Ivory Coast, Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea for AFCON 2023

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been drawn in Group A with Ivory Coast, Guinea Bissau, and Equatorial Guinea for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nation, AFCON…

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been drawn in Group A with Ivory Coast, Guinea Bissau, and Equatorial Guinea for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nation, AFCON 2023.

The draw was made in Ivory Coast on Thursday night.

The continental football fiesta will start in January, 2024 in Ivory Coast.

Group B has African heavyweights Ghana and Egypt while Cameroon and Senegal will fight with Guinea and Gambia in Group C.

Here is the full draw:

GROUP A

COTE D’ IVOIRE

GUINEA BISSAU

EQUATORIAL GUINEA

NIGERIA

GROUP B

MOZAMBIQUE

CAPE VERDE

GHANA

EGYPT

GROUP C

GAMBIA

GUINEA

CAMEROON

SENEGAL

GROUP D

ANGOLA

MAURITANIA

BURKINA FASO

ALGERIA

GROUP E

NAMIBIA

SOUTH AFRICA

MALI

TUNISIA

GROUP F

TANZANIA

ZAMBIA

DR CONGO

MOROCCO

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...