Podcast | Top Story

NIGERIA DAILY: Will There Be Vote Buying In Saturday’s Elections?

It's a day to the gubernatorial election, and again, Nigerians are getting ready to vote for the governorship candidates…

Vote-buying
    By Lilian Ogazi, Bisola Fatoye And Mohammed Auwal Sulieman



 

 

 

 

It’s a day to the gubernatorial election, and again, Nigerians are getting ready to vote for the governorship candidates of their choice.

NIGERIA DAILY: ‘How I Stayed Happily Married For 54 Years’- 75-Year-Old Woman Reveals Golden Secret

THE BEARING: Real Reason Why The Apex Bank Is Silent On The Supreme Court Ruling

 

With the CBN aligning with the ruling of the supreme court of bringing back the old notes, what are we to expect in the fourth coming governorship election?

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we will be asking if the reversed CBN policy would see vote buying in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

