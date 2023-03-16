NIGERIA DAILY: Will There Be Vote Buying In Saturday’s Elections?

Download here It’s a day to the gubernatorial election, and again, Nigerians are getting ready to vote for the governorship candidates…

It’s a day to the gubernatorial election, and again, Nigerians are getting ready to vote for the governorship candidates of their choice.

With the CBN aligning with the ruling of the supreme court of bringing back the old notes, what are we to expect in the fourth coming governorship election?

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we will be asking if the reversed CBN policy would see vote buying in the upcoming gubernatorial election.