NIGERIA DAILY: Will Sharia Courts Find A Place In Nigeria’s Southwest?

More Podcasts
In Nigeria’s Southwest zone, a heated debate surrounding the establishment of Sharia courts is raging, with supporters citing the need for a judicial system aligned with Muslim beliefs and opponents warning of threats to secularism.
Residents remain divided on the issue, fuelling tensions.
SPONSOR AD
NIGERIA DAILY: Why Cases Of Male Infertility Are On The Rise
THE BEARING: Why Nigerian Youths Do Not See Teaching As A Profession
In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we look at the perspectives from both sides and from legal experts on the feasibility and significance of Sharia courts in the region.
Sponsored
Click here to learn how it works.
Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.
Click here to learn how it works.