NIGERIA DAILY: Will Sharia Courts Find A Place In Nigeria’s Southwest?

    By Daniel Ariyo Oluwole

In Nigeria’s Southwest zone, a heated debate surrounding the establishment of Sharia courts is raging, with supporters citing the need for a judicial system aligned with Muslim beliefs and opponents warning of threats to secularism.

Residents remain divided on the issue, fuelling tensions.

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we look at the perspectives from both sides and from legal experts on the feasibility and significance of Sharia courts in the region.

