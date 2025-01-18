✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Podcast | Top Story

NIGERIA DAILY: Why Women Still Wear Facemasks Long After COVID-19

Mask,Nose mask,Women,Nigeria,Health,Covid19
    By Suleiman Hassan, Bature Idris, And Daniel Oluwole A.

Download Here:

Many people will remember the days when wearing facemasks was mandatory.

Years later, many women are still holding onto the facemask as a constant companion.

Join us on this episode of The Bearing as we look beneath the mask to find out why.

