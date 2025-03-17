NIGERIA DAILY: Why Thousands of Jobs Remain Vacant Despite High Unemployment Rate

Download Here:

Nigeria’s unemployment crisis is puzzling – thousands of job seekers remain unemployed, yet many vacancies go unfilled due to a lack of qualified candidates.

This raises concerns about whether Nigerian graduates have the right skills and if the education system is meeting job market demands.

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we investigate why employers prioritize experience and skills over degrees and what job seekers can do to improve their chances.